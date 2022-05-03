Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Advertisement

Bournemouth’s David Brooks given the all clear after cancer treatment

The 24-year-old Wales international announced in October that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 May 2022, 3:36 PM
45 minutes ago 499 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5754043
Image: PA
Image: PA

BOURNEMOUTH AND WALES forward David Brooks has been given the all-clear after cancer treatment.

Brooks, 24, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and was due to start treatment immediately.

Writing on Twitter, Brooks said: “It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

“I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

“The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

“I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can’t wait to be back out there playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.

“Thank you again. Best wishes, David.”

Brooks had played nine times for the Cherries this season before his campaign was cut short.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He missed out on helping Wales into the World Cup play-offs, the final of which they will play against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff next month.

Brooks, who joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5million in July 2018, has won 21 caps for Wales and scored twice.

Bournemouth tweeted “Fantastic news…. @DRBrooks15 is cancer free” with a heart emoji.

Tweeting in Welsh, the national team’s official account posted: “Excellent news.”

The English Football League also tweeted “Fantastic news”, adding: “Looking forward to seeing you back on the pitch soon, @DRBrooks15!”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie