Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks back in Wales squad after beating cancer

DAVID BROOKS HAS been recalled to the Wales squad for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma while on international duty in October 2021, announced he was cancer-free in May last year.

The 25-year-old midfielder returned to club action for Bournemouth in March and started the Cherries’ last two Premier League games.

“I am pleased for him because he’s had a long journey,” Wales boss Rob Page said ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

“I tried to get him on camp (in March) because you want your best players around you.

“He definitely falls into that category. We knew we had to manage it.

You don’t go through what he’s gone through and not have little setbacks. Bournemouth have been incredible with the way they have handled it and got him back up to speed. It’s great that we have got him available.”

Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson also return, having missed the opening qualifiers in March through injury.

Wales’ 25-man squad includes Neco Williams, who broke his jaw last month and was ruled out of the rest of the season by his club Nottingham Forest.

Page said last week that he wanted clarity from Forest whether full-back Williams could make next month’s Euro double-header.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey and goalkeeper Danny Ward both feature despite fitness concerns.

Ramsey has missed Nice’s last three games with a calf problem and is expected to be absent again when the Ligue 1 club conclude their season against Lyon on Sunday.

Ward was ruled out of the final three games of Leicester’s ill-fated Premier League run-in with a dislocated finger.

Tom Lockyer is unavailable after collapsing during Luton’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Coventry on Saturday.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said on Monday that Lockyer is “fine” and images of the central defender watching the Hatters’ promotion celebrations from his hospital bed were posted on social media.

Bristol City youngster Joe Low replaces Lockyer to win a first senior call-up.

Morgan Fox, currently without a club after being released by Stoke, Luke Harris and Liam Cullen are the three uncapped players in the party.

Wales host Armenia in Cardiff on June 16 before playing Turkey in Samsun three days later.

Page’s side made a positive start to Euro 2024 qualifying in March by drawing 1-1 away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia before beating Latvia 1-0 at home.

Wales squad: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), J Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), C Mepham (Bournemouth), J Low (Bristol City), B Davies (Tottenham), C Roberts (Burnley), M Fox (unattached), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), E Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), J Morrell (Portsmouth), J James (Birmingham), A Ramsey (Nice), H Wilson (Fulham), O Cooper (Swansea), L Harris (Fulham), D Brooks (Bournemouth), D James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), K Moore (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), N Broadhead (Ipswich), L Cullen (Swansea), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

