Blow for Galway as 2017 All-Ireland winning captain Burke suffers cruciate injury

GALWAY STAR DAVID Burke has sustained a cruciate ligament knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Galway Bay FM Sport are reporting that the Tribe’s 2017 All-Ireland winning captain suffered the injury in training during the week.

Burke, Galway’s all-time championship appearance holder, came on as a substitute in last weekend’s win over Clare in Ennis.

The St Thomas midfielder is a four-time All-Star and has been a central figure for club and county through the years.

In his absence, Henry Shefflin’s side are in action against Westmeath this afternoon.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.