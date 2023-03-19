Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Setback: David Burke.
# Sidelined
Blow for Galway as 2017 All-Ireland winning captain Burke suffers cruciate injury
David Burke will miss the rest of the season.
1 hour ago

GALWAY STAR DAVID Burke has sustained a cruciate ligament knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Galway Bay FM Sport are reporting that the Tribe’s 2017 All-Ireland winning captain suffered the injury in training during the week.

Burke, Galway’s all-time championship appearance holder, came on as a substitute in last weekend’s win over Clare in Ennis.

The St Thomas midfielder is a four-time All-Star and has been a central figure for club and county through the years.

In his absence, Henry Shefflin’s side are in action against Westmeath this afternoon.

