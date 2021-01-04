BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 3°C Monday 4 January 2021
'Great team-mate', 'fantastic player', 'legend' - tributes paid to retiring Mayo duo

David Clarke and Donal Vaughan have stepped away from inter-county duty.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jan 2021, 8:08 PM
David Clarke and Donie Vaughan have decided to call time on their inter-county careers.
LONG-SERVING MAYO stalwarts David Clarke and Donal Vaughan have both been hailed by their former team-mates in the wake of their inter-county retirements over the last 24 hours.

Vaughan called time yesterday on his 12-year inter-county career. The 32 year-old started in five All-Ireland senior finals and won six Connacht medals.

Today goalkeeper Clarke announced his decision after a remarkable 20 years on the Mayo senior squad. He won eight Connacht medals, a couple of National Leagues and two All-Star awards in 2016 and 2017.

And there have plenty tributes to the pair.

Alan Dillon

Aidan O’Shea

Andy Moran

Bernard Brogan

David Drake

Conor Mortimer

Ballinrobe GAA

Castlebar Mitchels GAA

Kevin Keane 

Aidan Kilcoyne

Michael Conroy

Kevin Kilbane

Tommy Bowe

The42 Team

