'Great team-mate', 'fantastic player', 'legend' - tributes paid to retiring Mayo duo

David Clarke and Donie Vaughan have decided to call time on their inter-county careers.

LONG-SERVING MAYO stalwarts David Clarke and Donal Vaughan have both been hailed by their former team-mates in the wake of their inter-county retirements over the last 24 hours.

Vaughan called time yesterday on his 12-year inter-county career. The 32 year-old started in five All-Ireland senior finals and won six Connacht medals.

Today goalkeeper Clarke announced his decision after a remarkable 20 years on the Mayo senior squad. He won eight Connacht medals, a couple of National Leagues and two All-Star awards in 2016 and 2017.

And there have plenty tributes to the pair.

*****************

Alan Dillon

What a player and a great teammate. Saved us on so many occasions, 20 years commitment is something special. https://t.co/EzI67Ijyao — Alan Dillon (@Alan_Dillon) January 4, 2021

A fantastic footballer, ambassador and role model, who has given so much to the Mayo jersey. Congrats on a great career and all the best in retirement. @VaughanShoes https://t.co/39t9bJkG2o — Alan Dillon (@Alan_Dillon) January 3, 2021

Aidan O’Shea

Class GK for a long long time! I was 11 when he started playing for Mayo & ended up playing 12yrs together..incredible! To play 20 yrs in the modern day is insane especially when your as meticulous in your preparation as he was! https://t.co/A5fkcjxZqS — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) January 4, 2021

Serious Innings by Shoe. Brilliant Teammate and Player! Some sight in full flight! 💨💨💨 https://t.co/FCIqRCKYnO — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) January 3, 2021

Andy Moran

One of the very best @VaughanShoes. Serious teammate off the field. On the field I believe he started every Semi Final and Final Mayo got to between 2011 - 2019. Some milage-Some going. Serious player and a big loss to the @MayoGAA changing room.Thanks 👞https://t.co/viq2YSMu2k — Andy Moran (@andypmoran) January 3, 2021

Bernard Brogan

Congrats on retirement! This one still haunts me, one of the best in the business! Respect 👊 #DavidClarke pic.twitter.com/KLbn5EHH3C — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) January 4, 2021

David Drake

Superb service to the Mayo jersey. A fantastic player, an ideal teammate and one of the nicest men you could know. Enjoy the extra free time ‘Shoes’ @VaughanShoes https://t.co/MD75UPqFvo — David Drake (@DavidDrake7) January 3, 2021

Conor Mortimer

Legend of mayo football. Enjoy the break Clarkey. Pleasure to have players with you👍👌🍏🍎 https://t.co/pLgBZcjsfF — Conor.mortimer (😷)⚽️ (@Conmort) January 4, 2021

@VaughanShoes was the ultimate pro. Did absolutely everything to give himself the best chance to play at the top level. From diet to lifting in the gym and on to skill sets pitch style. Enjoy the rest bud and be proud of all you achieved. 🍎🍏 mayo #truck — Conor.mortimer (😷)⚽️ (@Conmort) January 3, 2021

Ballinrobe GAA

Donal was a great servant to @MayoGAA for many years and still has many more years to offer @MitchelsGaa Best of luck in your retirement from Inter-County football from so in @ballinrobegaa https://t.co/qyPDOxIV8z — Ballinrobe GAA (@ballinrobegaa) January 3, 2021

Castlebar Mitchels GAA

All at @MitchelsGaa show their appreciation of the stellar service which Donal Vaughan has given to @MayoGAA over the last 12 years.



We wish him well on his retirement from inter county football and we look forward to seeing him in the Mitchels colours over the coming years. pic.twitter.com/a7exg5KGd0 — Castlebar Mitchels GAA (@MitchelsGaa) January 3, 2021

Kevin Keane

What a servant to the Mayo jersey. Always loved a challenge and always had your back. Was a pleasure to play alongside and have you as a teammate. Enjoy the down time Shoe @VaughanShoes 💚❤️ https://t.co/P69o7msNY7 — Kevin Keane (@kevkeane3) January 3, 2021

Aidan Kilcoyne

The 🐐. What an innings, 20 years is ridiculous commitment and the consistency in performance was unreal. Can’t wait to see his highlight reel in the coming days 👌🏻👏🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/kLoeMuXCJy — Aidan Kilcoyne (@Aidankiller23) January 4, 2021

Michael Conroy

20 years is unimaginable. It wouldn’t happen nowadays. Savage service Clarke 🟢🔴👍. https://t.co/RF2i4UMuWJ — Michael conroy (@ConroyMickey) January 4, 2021

Super player and even better-teammate. Congrats on a brilliant career DV. @VaughanShoes https://t.co/ThOEsyHUIO — Michael conroy (@ConroyMickey) January 3, 2021

Kevin Kilbane

Great GK.. Congratulations on brilliant career. Good luck for the future. https://t.co/8sNejA6FFL — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) January 4, 2021

Tommy Bowe