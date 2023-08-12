David Clifford kicks 0-7 for victorious Fossa as Dublin and Kerry stars return to club action

MORE ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS from both champions Dublin and runners-up Kerry returned to club football action in their respective counties this evening, with All-Ireland club champs Kilmacud Crokes opening their account in Dublin’s Senior 1 competition with a three-point victory over St Sylvester’s.

The hero of a fortnight ago, Dublin’s man of the match Paul Mannion, didn’t feature for Crokes, with Cian O’Connor starring in a 0-14 to 2-5 win at Parnell Park.

Crokes led 0-6 to 0-2 after a tame first half, but an Alex Wight penalty and a fisted goal by Jack Hazley for Syl’s made the second half-hour altogether more interesting.

Hazley’s goal with nine minutes remaining brought the deficit back to two before a couple of picturesque scores from O’Connor — on either side of a Syl’s point — consolidated Crokes’ lead.

A Dara Mullin free from under the stand in stoppage time sealed the deal before Ronan Palmer brought Syl’s back to within a goal on the cusp of full-time.

Also in Senior 1, Raheny recovered from a 1-3 to 0-1 disadvantage at half-time to earn a 1-10 to 1-6 win over Cuala.

Michael Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan started for Cuala with Seán McMahon, Brian Fenton and Brian Howard forming Raheny’s spine.

In The Kingdom, Kerry’s Clifford brothers David and Paudie shook off their All-Ireland final disappointment as Fossa comfortably saw off An Ghaeltacht in their Kerry Intermediate Football Championship group opener in Tralee.

Younger brother David had a more comfortable day with the boot, too, firing 0-7 — almost half of Fossa’s scores in a 0-15 to 1-7 victory over one of the pre-competition favourites.

All-Ireland Junior champions Fossa already led by eight scores when half-forward Dara Ó Sé threw An Ghaeltacht a lifeline in the 53rd minute, but elder Clifford sibling Paudie notched his sole score moments later as Fossa pointed for home.