David Clifford scores 0-13 as Fossa stun Austin Stacks

DAVID CLIFFORD SCORED a stunning 13 points to help Fossa upset giants of the game in Kerry, Austin Stacks, in the county IFC semi final.

The sides finished on 0-21 apiece after extra time, with Fossa winning 3-2 on penalties at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Clifford tied the game at the end of extra-time with this remarkable score.

OUTRAGEOUS DAVID CLIFFORD 🤯🤯



"That's called clutch" - David Clifford equalises the @Kerry_Official IFC Semi-Final with a rocket in injury time to send the game to penalties 🚀



Watch the full game on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 🔗 pic.twitter.com/zPlCybATZe — Clubber (@clubber) September 10, 2023

The two clubs usually operate at different levels. Stacks are 13 times SFC champions, topping the roll of honour with Dr Crokes. They last won the county title in 2021, but were relegated to the intermediate ranks last season.

Fossa won the All-Ireland junior title earlier this year having come through Kerry in 2022.

They are now one game away from the senior status.