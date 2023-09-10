Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO David Clifford.
# Star turn
David Clifford scores 0-13 as Fossa stun Austin Stacks
Fossa through to Kerry IFC final following victory on penalties.
2.5k
3
54 minutes ago

DAVID CLIFFORD SCORED a stunning 13 points to help Fossa upset giants of the game in Kerry, Austin Stacks, in the county IFC semi final.

The sides finished on 0-21 apiece after extra time, with Fossa winning 3-2 on penalties at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Clifford tied the game at the end of extra-time with this remarkable score. 

The two clubs usually operate at different levels. Stacks are 13 times SFC champions, topping the roll of honour with Dr Crokes. They last won the county title in 2021, but were relegated to the intermediate ranks last season. 

Fossa won the All-Ireland junior title earlier this year having come through Kerry in 2022. 

They are now one game away from the senior status.   

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     