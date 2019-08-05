This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry boss Keane allays fears over Clifford's back injury

David Clifford will be fit to line-out against Tyrone, Peter Keane confirmed.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,589 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4753592
David Clifford on the field before the Meath game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
David Clifford on the field before the Meath game.
David Clifford on the field before the Meath game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has confirmed that David Clifford will be fit to play against Tyrone in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Fossa prodigy missed the Kingdom’s win over Meath over the weekend due to a back injury, sparking fears about his availability for the last four clash. 

But speaking to Sky Sports after the Pairc Tailteann victory, Keane said: “It was just a knock in the back. He’ll be fine.”

Kerry didn’t miss their young star as Sean O’Shea dispatched 1-8 to help Kerry win their third win of the Super 8s stage. 

Ahead of their meeting with Tyrone, Keane says Kerry’s work-rate must improve if they’re to reach the final.

“I think our return needs to improve and our work rate needs to improve,” he said.

“We were just a bit flat ourselves. We needed to rectify that and I think we did.

“It was going to be tough. They (Meath) had nothing to lose and they shot at us. We got off to a great start, we had a few goal-scoring opportunities we didn’t avail of. I suppose they punished us for that. We’re out the gate anyway.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie