Kerry boss Keane allays fears over Clifford's back injury

David Clifford on the field before the Meath game.

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has confirmed that David Clifford will be fit to play against Tyrone in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Fossa prodigy missed the Kingdom’s win over Meath over the weekend due to a back injury, sparking fears about his availability for the last four clash.

But speaking to Sky Sports after the Pairc Tailteann victory, Keane said: “It was just a knock in the back. He’ll be fine.”

Kerry didn’t miss their young star as Sean O’Shea dispatched 1-8 to help Kerry win their third win of the Super 8s stage.

Ahead of their meeting with Tyrone, Keane says Kerry’s work-rate must improve if they’re to reach the final.

“I think our return needs to improve and our work rate needs to improve,” he said.

“We were just a bit flat ourselves. We needed to rectify that and I think we did.

“It was going to be tough. They (Meath) had nothing to lose and they shot at us. We got off to a great start, we had a few goal-scoring opportunities we didn’t avail of. I suppose they punished us for that. We’re out the gate anyway.”

