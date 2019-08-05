Kerry boss Keane allays fears over Clifford's back injury

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has confirmed that David Clifford will be fit to play against Tyrone in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.
The Fossa prodigy missed the Kingdom’s win over Meath over the weekend due to a back injury, sparking fears about his availability for the last four clash.
But speaking to Sky Sports after the Pairc Tailteann victory, Keane said: “It was just a knock in the back. He’ll be fine.”
Kerry didn’t miss their young star as Sean O’Shea dispatched 1-8 to help Kerry win their third win of the Super 8s stage.
Ahead of their meeting with Tyrone, Keane says Kerry’s work-rate must improve if they’re to reach the final.
“I think our return needs to improve and our work rate needs to improve,” he said.
“We were just a bit flat ourselves. We needed to rectify that and I think we did.
“It was going to be tough. They (Meath) had nothing to lose and they shot at us. We got off to a great start, we had a few goal-scoring opportunities we didn’t avail of. I suppose they punished us for that. We’re out the gate anyway.”
