Clifford to forego Kerry All-Ireland team holiday as Munster club final awaits

NEWLY-INSTALLED KERRY captain David Clifford will forego a team holiday with the All-Ireland champions as he seeks to add a Munster junior club football trophy to his impressive haul from the 2022 season.

Kerry are due to start their trip next weekend with stops in Dubai and Mauritius on the itinerary for Jack O’Connor’s all-conquering team.

But Clifford’s focus will be on his side Fossa.

Their comprehensive victory yesterday in the Munster semi-final against Limerick side Castlemahon sets up a Munster junior final date against Cork side Kilmurry on Sunday 11 December.

“I don’t think I will be going for now (on the team holiday), Fossa comes first and looking forward to the Munster final now.

“It’s brilliant to be looking forward to a Munster final, there is a great buzz around Fossa. We will go back training on Tuesday night and focus because if we are to lose now it would take a small bit of gloss off the year so it would be great to get over the line in a Munster final.”

Clifford’s marathon season continues after beginning the year with UL Sigerson Cup commitments, enjoying huge success in Kerry colours and also starring as East Kerry won the county senior title in Kerry.

“Yeah of course there is a bit of tiredness creeping in but the management have been brilliant when we needed a training session off now and then. When you are winning it makes it an awful lot easier.

Gavin Cooney

“It was a massive honour to meet up the Kerry lads on Friday to collect the medals and while it’s great to look back on last year, it was also important to look forward to next year and drive it on again.”

Clifford and his brother Paudie scored 0-4 apiece in yesterday’s game, with the star duo on the day in the scoring stakes being the O’Shea brothers, Emmet and Tadhg, who contributed 1-10 between them.

“I suppose the score line reflects the win, but it was a tough battle and they were a very physical side. We played with the aid of the wind in the first half and that really helped us. We came out of the blocks quickly and the O’Shea brothers in the corner really fired and that helped us build up a big lead.

“You won’t win a Kerry junior championship without having fifteen players performing as you know what the standard is like. So it was brilliant for the boy if one of us (David or Paudie) has a quieter day to go out the field for the boys to fire inside is brilliant. Look the Emmet has played at the highest level and so has Tadgh so it’s great.”