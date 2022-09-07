Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kerry star Clifford and Galway duo nominated for 2022 Footballer of the Year award

A first-time winner is in store.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 7:10 AM
10 minutes ago 203 Views 1 Comment
SHANE WALSH, DAVID Clifford and Cillian McDaid are the three contenders for the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA Footballer of the Year award.

Kingdom attacking sensation Clifford was the star turn as they ended the county’s eight-year wait for the All-Ireland senior title, while Galway pair Walsh and McDaid were both instrumental for Padraic Joyce’s team who claimed the Connacht senior title and contested the All-Ireland final this season.

The trio were the scoring stars on All-Ireland final day with Clifford striking 0-8, Walsh hitting 0-9 and McDaid contributing 0-4, a combined 0-11 between them from play.

Clifford is the only one of the three players on the shortlist to have previously won an All-Star award with three accolades to his name from the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons.

James O’Donoghue in 2014 was the last Kerry player to win the Footballer of the Year award, while Galway must go back to 2001 victor Declan Meehan.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

