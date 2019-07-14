This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clifford's sideline point and Horgan's second goal lit up Sunday's GAA action

It was a hectic day across the senior hurling and football championships.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 7:31 PM
20 minutes ago 919 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4724558

pjimage (30) Patrick Horgan and David Clifford produced some moments of individual brilliance today.

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama across the All-Ireland football and hurling championships today.

The Kerry footballers got their Super 8s campaign off to a winning start with an impressive 10-point victory over Mayo, while Donegal got the better of Meath in the other Group 1 fixture.

David Clifford starred for Peter Keane’s side in Killarney, hitting seven points throughout a dominant display. The pick of his scores was this fine effort in the first half.

With Kerry already in the ascendancy, Clifford stood over a tricky kick from the sideline. But he oozed confidence as he curled his shot over the bar with minimal fuss.

The emphatic win sets the Kingdom up nicely for their next Super 8s outing against Donegal next weekend.

Elsewhere today, there were All-Ireland SHC semi-final places up for grabs in Croke Park with Kilkenny and Tipperary both coming out on top.

Cork may have bowed out to the Cats, but Patrick Horgan excelled with 3-10 for the Rebels.

His second goal was particularly impressive as he managed to drill the ball into the bottom corner of the net after falling to his knees from a tackle.

That brilliant score pushed Cork into a two-point lead in the first half, but they were ultimately undone by Kilkenny in the end.

Underdogs Laois exited the hurling championship after a spirited display against Tipperary.

They battled well with 14 men for most of the second half, with Ross King capping off this brilliant team move to score a goal just before half-time.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

