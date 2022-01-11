Membership : Access or Sign Up
David Clifford shoots 1-4 as UL start Sigerson Cup in style with win over Sligo IT

Kerry’s Paul Walsh hit the net twice for UL.

By Tom Clancy Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 9:40 PM
30 minutes ago 1,996 Views 0 Comments
Kerry star David Clifford.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

UL 4-15

Sligo IT 0-7

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK started their Sigerson Cup campgain in emphatic fashion with a facile victory over Sligo IT tonight.

Goals from Mayo senior Eoghan McLaughlin and Kerry star David Clifford sandwiched a brace of efforts from Paul Walsh as UL began their campaign in style.

The result sets up a round two clash with Letterkenny IT, and in truth UL were never tested on home soil.

They were ahead 1-8 to 0-2 at the interval with Sligo’s struggles emphasised by only one first-half wide to go with points from Barry Cafferkey and Matthew McGahern.

Eoghan McLaughlin found the net with a bullet finish from an overlapping run on 20 minutes. He was joined on the scoresheet by Paul Walsh – the former Kerry minor – whose first act from the bench was to send a curling effort to the top corner to the net

He added a second soon after as when Knockmore’s Connell Dempsey rattled the crossbar, Walsh was on hand to tuck the ball beneath Luke Jennings.

UL kicked eight wides in total and with time running out, Clifford brought a moment of magic for the large crowd in attendance. He caught a long direct pass and spun, before curling a wonderful left-footed effort into the top corner for UL’s fourht goal.

UL were able to leave Kerry senior player Stefan Okunbor on the bench, owing to club commitments with Na Gaeil at the weekend in the Munster intermediate final.

Scorers for UL: David Clifford 1-4 (0-3 frees); Paul Walsh 2-0; Emmett McMahon 0-5; Donal O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-3, 0-1 free); Eoghan McLaughlin 1-0; Dan Gray, Connell Dempsey, Daniel Walsh 0-1 each

Scorers for Sligo IT: Matthew McGahern (frees), Oisin McLaughlin (frees) (0-2 each);Barry Cafferkey 0-1, Peter O’Driscoll, Darragh Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

UL

1. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore/Claregalway – Galway)

Jack Glynn (Claregalway – Galway), Ciaran Donnelly – (Bracknagh – Offaly), Paul Maher (Adare – Limerick)

Gearoid O’Donovan (Newcestown – Cork), Sean Powter (Douglas – Cork), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport – Mayo)

Connell Dempsey (Knocmore -Mayo), Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane – Clare)

Ciaran Downes (Kilmilhil – Clare), Emmett McMahon (Kildysart – Clare), Oisin Looney (St. Joseph’s Miltown Malbay – Clare)

David Clifford (Fossa – Kerry), Dan Gray (Castledermot – Kildare), Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan – Kerry)

Subs

18. Paul Walsh (Brosna – Kerry) for O’Donovan (half-time)

20. Chris Og Jones (Iveleary – Cork) for Looney (39 mins)

19. James McCarthy (Kenmare – Kerry) for Glynn (42 mins)

24. Elliot Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa – Cork) for Downes (46 mins)

28. Jack O’Brien (Durrow – Offaly) for Powter (48 mins)

Sligo IT

16. Luke Jennings (Ballinrobe – Mayo)

10. Tiernan McSkeen (Ballybay – Monaghan), 6. Stephen Doak (St. Michael’s – Donegal), 12. Sean Murphy (Coolera/Strandgill – Sligo)

18. Ciaran McKeon (St. Michael’s – Sligo), 11. Christopher Joyce (Naomh Eanna – Galway), 8. Aaron O’Brien (Tyrellspass – Westmeath)

4. Luke Molloy (Cavan Gaels – Cavan), 13. Mairias Barrett (Naomh Eanna – Leitir Mór – Galway)

25. Cormac Murray (St. Joesph’s – Clare), 3. Matthew McGahern (Mullahoran – Cavan), 29. Joe Keaney

5. Barry Cafferkey (Bunninadden – Sligo), 15. Fola Ayorinde (St. Loman’s Mullingar – Westmeath), 26. Paul O’Hehir (Naomh Columba – Donegal)

Subs

19. Oisin McLaughlin for Cafferkey (half-time)

17. Darragh Fitzgerald for McKeon (half-time)

23. Peter O’Driscoll (Glen Rovers – Cork) for Joyce (46 mins)

14. Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode -Offaly) for Keaney (51 mins)

24. Kyle Cawley (St. Mary’s – Sligo) for Molloy (51 mins)
Tom Clancy
@the42_ie
sport@the42.ie

