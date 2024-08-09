De Gea joins Fiorentina after year without club following Man United exit

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED goalkeeper David De Gea has ended his football exile by agreeing a one-year deal with Fiorentina.

The 33-year-old spent a year on the sidelines after he became a free agent following his departure from United after 12 seasons last summer.

De Gea, replaced by Andre Onana at Old Trafford, played 545 times for United and lifted the Premier League in 2013, as well as winning one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League title.

The Spaniard, capped 45 times by his country, passed his medical on Friday and is set to be presented to the Italian media on Monday.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and face a play-off to reach the Conference League.

De Gea acknowledged his move to Fiorentina, who open their league campaign against Parma on 17 August, by posting a purple heart emoji to his X account.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have reached an agreement with Bournemouth over the signing of forward Dominic Solanke, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements all summer and after Solanke emerged as the club’s preferred candidate, advanced talks began with the Cherries.

They have now accelerated and discussions over a fee were wrapped up on Friday afternoon with Tottenham set to spend an initial €64 million (£55m) on securing the services of Solanke, with a further €11.7m (£10m) included in the deal as add-ons.

Chelsea have also agreed a €63.1m (£54m) deal to sign winger Pedro Neto from Wolves, the PA news agency understands, after the club fended off interest from Tottenham to seal a surprise move for the Portugal international.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Molineux from Braga in 2019, will move to Stamford Bridge for an initial €60.1m (£51.4m) with a possible further €3.03m (£2.6m) in add-ons.

He has seen his last three seasons disrupted by injury and has been limited to just 51 Premier League appearances in that time, but was fit to play in three of his country’s Euro 2024 fixtures this summer.

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been rewarded for a strong maiden campaign with a new four-year deal.