This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer confident De Gea will sign re-sign for Man United

The Spaniard could become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world if he pens a new contract at Old Trafford.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:43 AM
13 minutes ago 213 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4726272
The United manager speaking to media in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images
The United manager speaking to media in Perth.
The United manager speaking to media in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has said he is optimistic goalkeeper David De Gea will sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford as Manchester United prepare to face old rivals Leeds in Perth.

United’s pre-season tour of Australia has been overshadowed by speculation over the futures of several stars, including De Gea who is in the last year of his contract and has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard is reportedly close to signing a new five-year deal with United worth in excess of £350,000 a week that would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea was rested from United’s pre-season opener against Perth Glory on Saturday but will line up against Leeds on Wednesday to wrap up the Red Devils’ 10-day visit to the Western Australia city.

“He’ll play and hopefully we can agree (on a new deal) with David, as I’ve said a few times,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“That’ll be up to David to announce when that happens, if and when.”

The United boss refused to be drawn on whether Leicester City and England centre-back Harry Maguire was on his way to Old Trafford.

“There’s been loads of speculation but I can’t really say anything,” Solskjaer said.

“There’s a limit of players and whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn’t they will have to fight to get back in.”

SOCCER: JUL 13 International - Manchester United at Perth Glory De Gea is in Australia with United. Source: Speed Media

After an unconvincing 2-0 victory over a depleted Perth, United will be hoping for a better performance against one-time bitter enemy Leeds.

The rivalry has simmered since Leeds’ relegation from the English Premier League in 2004 but hostilities between the passionate fan bases are still evident with extra security measures being put in place by organisers at Perth Stadium.

Solskjaer said United were excited to renew the rivalry. “Of course you want to have games against the biggest clubs,” he said. “It’s a great occasion for both sets of supporters and the players because there were great games (in the past).”

Romelu Lukaku, who is reportedly looking to secure a move to Inter Milan, is set to play his first pre-season match against Leeds after recovering from a “niggle”. However, Luke Shaw is likely to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Perth.

United will have further pre-season games against Inter Milan in Singapore on 20 July and Tottenham in Shanghai on 25 July, while Leeds will head to Sydney to face Western Sydney Wanderers.

© AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie