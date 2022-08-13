Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 13 August 2022
De Gea: 'I cost my team three points today'

The Man Utd goalkeeper requested a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 8:38 PM
DAVID DE GEA has accepted responsibility for his role in Manchester United’s shambolic 4-0 drubbing at Brentford that left his side at the foot of the Premier League table.

De Gea gifted the first two goals to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen before Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a stylish fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors, but a magnificent one for the Bees.

Volunteering for a Sky Sports interview afterwards, De Gea said: “I think I cost my team three points today. It was a poor performance from myself.

“After the first mistake and then the second, it was very tough to be playing and it was a horrible day. Of course, we should react better but the moment we are living now is tough, every time we concede a goal. I should’ve saved the first shot and probably the result would be different.”

On the second goal, which arrived after a short kick-out to Christian Eriksen was intercepted, he said: “Maybe I [should] have to read it better and kick it long. But, of course, we always try to play. But today they pressed hard and I should’ve read it better.”

Despite a promising pre-season, United have endured their worst start to the season in 30 years.

“It is too easy to play in pre-season, you play for nothing,” the 31-year-old said. “Then when you have to play games that matters you need bravery, more consistent and be a proper player. It wasn’t the case today.”

Asked how his team can turn things around, he responded: “I’m not sure, to be honest. Everyone is improving a lot and feels like we’re on the same page. We must stick together.”

