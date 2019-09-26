'We will fight for Solskjaer to the death': De Gea backs under-fire Man United boss

MANCHESTER UNITED GOALKEEPER David de Gea has confirmed his support of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, promising to fight for the under-pressure manager “to the death”.

Having impressed in his opening matches as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho last season, Solskjaer has struggled since being confirmed as permanent manager at Old Trafford.

A slump in form towards the end of 2018-19 saw United miss out on the Champions League, while they have started the new campaign in underwhelming fashion taking just eight points from their opening six Premier League games.

That run has seen the Norwegian’s continuity called into question, but De Gea believes United must keep their faith in the former striker.

“[Solskjaer] is part of the family, he was here for many years as a player, he knows the club well and most importantly the whole team is behind him, we will fight to the death for him,” the Spain international told DAZN.

“That is key, he is a good coach and we will be with him until the end.”

De Gea recently penned a new deal at Old Trafford that saw his contract extended to 2023 , with the option for a further season also included in the deal.

The goalkeeper is one of the old guard at United now, having joined back in 2011, and despite constant links with Real Madrid over the years he insists that he is proud to represent the Red Devils.

“It is a special club, the biggest in England, and it gives me great pride and pleasure to have been at this club for so many years,” he added.

“I am happy, I’ve been here for a long time and I’m really happy, it’s a wonderful club with extraordinary fans. We have had some tough years but that is why we’re here, to try and help.

“I hope we can achieve big things in the years to come.”

De Gea sat out United’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Rochdale on Tuesday, with deputy Sergio Romero stepping up in the penalty shoot-out to see his side past a potentially humiliating upset after the game finished 1-1.

He will be back in action on Monday, when United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League clash.

