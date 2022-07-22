Broadcaster David Feherty becomes LIV Golf's latest signing

Feherty will commentate on next week's event at Bedminster (file photo).

NORTHERN IRISH GOLFER turned broadcaster David Feherty has become the latest signing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

LIV Golf announced Friday that analyst Feherty would join the broadcast team for the series as commentator and co-executive producer.

The 63-year-old will start his duties with the 54-hole LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster starting next Friday at the Donald Trump-owned property in New Jersey.

The controversial LIV Golf Series debuted last month in England and has signed a number of top names from the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour despite criticism over human rights issues with Saudi financiers.

Former Europe Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and Americans Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell were named LIV Golf’s latest entrants on Wednesday.

They join Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey among the top names to join the tour.

