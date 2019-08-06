This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland goalkeeper David Forde announces his retirement

The ex-Millwall goalkeeper won 24 senior caps for his country and was a member of the Euro 2012 squad.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 9:43 AM
58 minutes ago 1,964 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753739
David Forde celebrates after Ireland's 1-1 draw with Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
David Forde celebrates after Ireland's 1-1 draw with Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

DAVID FORDE HAS announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

“The time has come to lay down my gloves for the last time,” Forde wrote as part of a poetic farewell on Twitter this morning.

“I have been truly blessed. To receive the honour and privilege to wear the crests and colours of incredible teams.”

The Galway-born goalkeeper won 24 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. In 2013, he became the oldest player — at the age of 33 — to make a senior competitive debut for Ireland, when he started in a goalless draw with Sweden in a World Cup qualifier.

Forde began the qualifying campaign for Euro 2016 as first-choice goalkeeper, but ultimately missed out on a place in the squad for the tournament. Four years earlier he travelled to Euro 2012 as one of the back-up goalkeepers to Shay Given.

Although his career at club level was somewhat nomadic, Forde is known predominantly for his time at Millwall, for whom he made over 300 appearances during a decade-long spell.

He played for Galway United and Derry City in the League of Ireland, as well as having a stint with Barry Town in the Welsh Premier League. 

Most recently he spent two seasons with League Two club Cambridge United, playing his final game last January in a 1-0 win over Notts County. 

Forde also played competitively for Barnet, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Bournemouth and Portsmouth.

