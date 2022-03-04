Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Clyde perform U-turn on Goodwillie signing by announcing end to loan agreement

The Scottish club confirmed on Tuesday that they had re-signed the 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman.

By AFP Friday 4 Mar 2022, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,476 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5701132
Footballer David Goodwillie.
Image: PA
Footballer David Goodwillie.
Footballer David Goodwillie.
Image: PA

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL CLUB Clyde have announced they are ending the contract of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie, found by a civil court to have raped a woman, just days after agreeing a loan deal.

The Scottish League One side released a statement saying they were “in the process of terminating the loan agreement” for the player.

It followed a decision by North Lanarkshire Council, which owns Broadwood Stadium, where Clyde play their home games, to ban the footballer from the ground.

Clyde only confirmed on Tuesday that they had re-signed the 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

Goodwillie’s move from Clyde to Championship side Raith at the end of January sparked outrage, with Raith later admitting “we got it wrong” with the signing.

He returned to Clyde, where he had played for several years and was previously club captain but the council then announced it was banning him from entering the ground.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Third-tier Clyde’s re-signing of Goodwillie also prompted its entire women’s team to quit in protest.

The club said in their statement: “The club are tonight (Thursday) in the process of terminating the loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie.”

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie