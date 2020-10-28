Blow for Munster as Ireland prop Kilcoyne facing extended layoff after ankle surgery

MUNSTER AND IRELAND prop David Kilcoyne is facing into an extended period on the sidelines with an ankle injury after undergoing surgery today.

The southern province confirmed the injury setback this evening, adding: “He is expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks.” This subsequently rules 31-year-old Kilcoyne out of a return to Andy Farrell’s Ireland side this autumn.

The loosehead injured his ankle just seven minutes into Munster’s Pro14 clash with Leinster in August, their first match back after the Covid-19 layoff.

It came as a huge blow to Kilcoyne, who had been in good form for Johann Van Graan’s outfit earlier this year and was intent on putting his hand up for Ireland selection once again.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp as we begin preparations for #DRAvMUN at Rodney Parade on Sunday at 2pm ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 28, 2020

In the injury update, Munster also confirmed that another loosehead prop in Jeremy Loughman will be out for “up to six weeks” after sustaining a shoulder injury in training last week.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Dan Goggin is “awaiting the results of a scan” after suffering the same fate in Monday night’s victory over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park, while Keith Earls is finishing his rehabilitation on a back injury at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre.

Munster returned to training today, before facing Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday [KO 2pm].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!