Wednesday 28 October 2020
Blow for Munster as Ireland prop Kilcoyne facing extended layoff after ankle surgery

The province say he is ‘expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks’.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 6:23 PM
David Kilcoyne (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER AND IRELAND prop David Kilcoyne is facing into an extended period on the sidelines with an ankle injury after undergoing surgery today.

The southern province confirmed the injury setback this evening, adding: “He is expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks.” This subsequently rules 31-year-old Kilcoyne out of a return to Andy Farrell’s Ireland side this autumn.

The loosehead injured his ankle just seven minutes into Munster’s Pro14 clash with Leinster in August, their first match back after the Covid-19 layoff.

It came as a huge blow to Kilcoyne, who had been in good form for Johann Van Graan’s outfit earlier this year and was intent on putting his hand up for Ireland selection once again.

In the injury update, Munster also confirmed that another loosehead prop in Jeremy Loughman will be out for “up to six weeks” after sustaining a shoulder injury in training last week.

Dan Goggin is “awaiting the results of a scan” after suffering the same fate in Monday night’s victory over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park, while Keith Earls is finishing his rehabilitation on a back injury at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre.

Munster returned to training today, before facing Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday [KO 2pm].

