This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I love the way he plays, the way he is as a man' - Luiz offers Sarri support

‘For me, it was more difficult to miss the penalty that didn’t get him the trophy than it was for me’, said the Blues defender.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:23 AM
33 minutes ago 693 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4511507

DAVID LUIZ INSISTS the Chelsea players support Maurizio Sarri and revealed he was heartbroken at his own penalty miss against Manchester City as he wanted to win the Carabao Cup for his under-fire manager.

Jorginho and Luiz both missed penalties that saw Pep Guardiola’s side win 4-3 in the shootout after the Blues put in an impressive performance for 120 minutes at Wembley.

Under Antonio Conte last season, Luiz was dropped and did not kick a ball between February and the end of the season, but Sarri has revitalised the 31-year-old’s career.

Luiz has a positive relationship with Sarri, whose long-term future at the club is increasingly in doubt, and the Brazilian was upset to not deliver his boss a first trophy.

Britain Soccer FA Cup Maurizio Sarri gives instructions to David Luiz during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. Source: Matt Dunham

“I love the way he plays, the way he is as a man,” Luiz said at Wembley Stadium.

He is a fantastic person so, of course, the players are with him. For me, it was more difficult to miss the penalty that didn’t get him the trophy than it was for me. I wish I had given that to Sarri.

“My penalty touched the post and came out. Sterling’s hit the bar and went in. Aguero’s [squeezed in]. Sometimes the luck is not on your side. I think we did a great game and you have to be intelligent in life to take the positive sides, positive things and learn from it.

“The coach has the power over the group. He has our respect. People can think in a negative way or a positive way. It is about our lives, it is always like that. People are negative, people are positive, people are happy, they are sad.

For me, there is not a problem here for that. We all believe in his philosophy, we all believe in the way he wants us to play. That’s why we did a great game against the best team in Europe at the moment. Apart from that, it was a misunderstanding and we all want to do what is best for Chelsea.

Sarri still faces a battle to achieve his goals of getting Chelsea back into the Champions League after a poor run of form over the winter period dampened the mood at Stamford Bridge.

There are doubts over Sarri’s control of the dressing room and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to be substituted was a bad look for all around the west London club. However, the £71 million signing from Athletic Club has since explained the situation that sent Sarri into a rage was a ‘misunderstanding.’

Luiz went over to speak with the keeper as the unique incident stole the headlines on Sunday evening and the Brazil international came to the defence of Arrizabalaga’s character after the match.

Chelsea v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga speaks with referee Jon Moss and David Luiz. Source: EMPICS Sport

“It was more of a misunderstanding because it is never easy for us to listen from afar,” he added. “I didn’t know if the coach wanted to make the change because it was his decision or because he’d [Kepa] already been on the floor twice.

“Kepa was saying, ‘No, I’m good, I can stay on the pitch’, but from far you can’t understand. You have the fans too, they start to boo [so it’s hard to hear].

We saw that. I’m sure if Kepa knew the coach wished to change him because it was his decision, he would have come off because he is a great professional, he is a great boy and would respect that.

“But I think he just didn’t know if the coach was changing him because he was on the floor twice or if he wanted to change him because it was his decision.”

Next up, Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday after three successive cup games and Luiz is hopeful that his side can once again put in a good performance against a top-six rival.

“During the season we had some great performances like the one at Wembley, but our problem has been not being consistent,” he concluded. “We have to learn from that and be consistent. We have another important game to play against Tottenham on Wednesday.

“It’s another big, big game and we have to play like we did against Man City. We have the quality for that, the players for that and the manager for that. It is up to us.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘It wasn’t my intention to go against the manager,’ says Kepa after refusing to be subbed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'It certainly isn't from a lack of trying': O'Mahony hoping Ireland unlock form for French Test
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie