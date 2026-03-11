In-form David McGoldrick could be a shock call-up for Czechia play-off

DAVID McGOLDRICK COULD be a shock call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup play-off with Czechia later this month.

With Evan Ferguson ruled out after ankle surgery, Adam Idah is also highly unlikely to return from a hamstring injury in time to feature in Prague.

That leaves just Troy Parrott and Johnny Kenny as the only available strikers from the last international window.

The 42 understands that McGoldrick is now one of a number of attacking options under consideration as Heimir Hallgrímsson plots a course to the World Cup.

The Ireland boss has been in England this week as preparations for Czechia ramp up, and he previously met with Sammie Szmodics regarding his return to the fold.

McGoldrick turned 38 last November and the forward has not played for Ireland since retiring from international football in 2020, having been named the FAI’s men’s player of the year.

McGoldrick has been in fine form for Barnsley in League One, scoring 11 goals in his last 12 games, and while he remains a wildcard option at this stage, Hallgrímsson has needed to cover all bases with his planning.