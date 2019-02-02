This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGoldrick on target while O'Neill's Forest fall to defeat

A disappointing day for the former Irish manager in the Championship.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,714 Views No Comments
David McGoldrick in action against Bolton today.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DAVID McGoldrick opened the scoring as Sheffield United split Leeds and Norwich ahead of the sides’ meeting later tonight. 

United moved into the second automatic promotion places with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, who once again featured promising Irish U18 midfielder Luca Connell from the start. 

McGoldrick, who fell out of favour in the latter days of Martin O’Neill’s Irish reign, is expected to be centrally involved in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

O’Neill, now in charge of Nottingham Forest, saw his team slump to a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City. 

The result sees them fall to 12th in the table, five points from the play-off spot occupied by Bristol City, for whom Callum O’Dowda scored in a 2-0 win over Swansea. 

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough maintained their promotion push with a 3-2 win over West Brom, a result which takes them level in fourth place with their opponents. 

Aston Villa remain four points from the play-offs having toiled to a goalless draw with Reading, and are level on points with Hull City following their 2-0 win over Stoke. 

Brentford battered Blackburn 5-2 having trailed 2-0 after only seven minutes, while Ipswich’s troubles deepened with a last-gasp 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Fellow relegation candidates Millwall and Rotherham played out a 0-0 draw while  Wigan were 2-1 winners over QPR.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

