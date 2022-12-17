David McGoldrick scores second hat-trick of the season, Dunne scores QPR's winner

DAVID MCGOLDRICK’S SECOND hat-trick of the season helped Derby County into the League One play-off places.

The former Republic of Ireland international played a starring role as the Rams beat Forest Green Rovers 4-0 to move up to sixth place.

McGoldrick, 35, opened his account for the afternoon in the 21st minute, doubling Derby’s advantage after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had given them an early lead.

He made it 3-0 in the 69th minute, collecting a pass from Jason Knight on the edge of the Forest Green box and rolling Udoka Godwin-Malife before curling the ball past Luke McGee.

And he wrapped up his hat-trick three minutes from time, reacting quickest to turn the ball home after McGee had touched his initial effort onto the post.

In the Championship, Jimmy Dunne was Queens Park Rangers’ hero with the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win away to fellow promotion hopefuls Preston North End.

Dunne’s 58th-minute winner at Deepdale saw QPR move above Preston into sixth place.