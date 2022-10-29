McGoldrick nets first-half hat-trick in Derby win

DAVID MCGOLDRICK NETTED a first-half hat-trick in Derby County’s 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers.

The 34-year-old, who retired from Republic of Ireland duty in 2020, handed Paul Warne his first home win as Rams manager.

McGoldrick required just five minutes to open the scoring after he was put through by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. On 15 minutes, a corner from Conor Hourihane was turned in by Ireland defedner James Collins.

McGoldrick lashed in his second goal with a wonderful finish and then crashed in his hat-trick with a superb finish. Bobby Thomas and Antony Evans replied for Briston Rovers as they went in 4-2 down at the break, and neither side scored in the second-half.

Meanwhile in the Championship, Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey’s stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side.

Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his tenure when Chuba Akpom nodded Boro in front after eight minutes.

But Emil Riis thrashed home his fifth goal of the campaign to equalise 10 minutes before the break.

And Storey stole in to head home in the first of three added minutes, securing only a second home success for Preston this term – doubling the goal tally for Ryan Lowe’s team in nine games at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough remain outside the relegation places ahead of Coventry only on goals scored.