Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 29 October 2022
Advertisement

McGoldrick nets first-half hat-trick in Derby win

Meanwhile Michael Carrick suffered defeat in his first game as Middlesbrough manager.

53 minutes ago 1,418 Views 1 Comment
Derby County's David McGoldrick celebrates.
Derby County's David McGoldrick celebrates.
Image: PA

DAVID MCGOLDRICK NETTED a first-half hat-trick in Derby County’s 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers. 

The 34-year-old, who retired from Republic of Ireland duty in 2020, handed Paul Warne his first home win as Rams manager.

McGoldrick required just five minutes to open the scoring after he was put through by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. On 15 minutes, a corner from Conor Hourihane was turned in by Ireland defedner James Collins.

McGoldrick lashed in his second goal with a wonderful finish and then crashed in his hat-trick with a superb finish. Bobby Thomas and Antony Evans replied for Briston Rovers as they went in 4-2 down at the break, and neither side scored in the second-half. 

Meanwhile in the Championship, Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey’s stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side.

Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his tenure when Chuba Akpom nodded Boro in front after eight minutes.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

But Emil Riis thrashed home his fifth goal of the campaign to equalise 10 minutes before the break.

And Storey stole in to head home in the first of three added minutes, securing only a second home success for Preston this term – doubling the goal tally for Ryan Lowe’s team in nine games at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough remain outside the relegation places ahead of Coventry only on goals scored.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie