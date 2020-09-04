This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David McGoldrick links up with Ireland squad

A foot injury meant the Sheffield United striker missed the match away to Bulgaria on Thursday night.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 9:14 PM
David McGoldrick (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAVID MCGOLDRICK HAS linked up with the Ireland squad ahead of their Nations League clash at home to Finland on Sunday.

The 32-year-old will likely compete with Shane Long and Adam Idah — who made his international debut in Sofia — for the chance to lead the attack.

The ‘Three’ FAI Player of the Year joined the squad at their Dublin hotel on their return from Bulgaria on Friday afternoon.

McGoldrick will now train with the rest of the 24-man panel at the FAI’s National Training Centre on Saturday morning, with manager Stephen Kenny reporting a fully fit squad ahead of the session.

