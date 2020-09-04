David McGoldrick links up with Ireland squad

DAVID MCGOLDRICK HAS linked up with the Ireland squad ahead of their Nations League clash at home to Finland on Sunday.

A foot injury meant the Sheffield United striker missed the match away to Bulgaria on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old will likely compete with Shane Long and Adam Idah — who made his international debut in Sofia — for the chance to lead the attack.

The ‘Three’ FAI Player of the Year joined the squad at their Dublin hotel on their return from Bulgaria on Friday afternoon.

McGoldrick will now train with the rest of the 24-man panel at the FAI’s National Training Centre on Saturday morning, with manager Stephen Kenny reporting a fully fit squad ahead of the session.