Ireland striker David McGoldrick announces shock retirement from international football

McGoldrick's only international goal was a crucial one, earning a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

IRELAND STRIKER DAVID McGoldrick has announced his shock retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old, who won 14 caps and scored one goal, was named FAI Senior Men’s Player of the Year earlier this year.

“The Sheffield United forward has decided to retire from international football to concentrate on his club career and family,” the FAI said in a short statement.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The news comes on the eve of manager Stephen Kenny’s latest squad announcement.

Ireland travel to Wembley for a friendly against England on 12 November before finishing their Nations League campaign with games against Wales and Bulgaria.

