David Meyler's difficult spell at Reading has come to an end

READING HAVE CONFIRMED that they’ve parted company with David Meyler, leaving the Irish midfielder free to find a new club.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Championship outfit announced that Meyler’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

Following his departure from Hull City last summer, the 30-year-old Corkman signed a two-year deal with Reading.

However, he was restricted to just five first-team appearances with the Royals before being sent out on loan to League One side Coventry City in January.

His season was then cut short when he suffered a shoulder injury in his fifth appearances for the Sky Blues.

Meyler — who deputised as Ireland captain on several occasions during Seamus Coleman’s injury absence in 2017 — has won 26 senior international caps, the most recent of which came in the 1-1 friendly draw with Poland last September.