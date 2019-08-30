This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland midfielder David Meyler forced to retire at 30

The midfielder thanked his family for helping ‘a young boy live out his dreams’ as a knee injury caught up with him.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 30 Aug 2019, 11:27 AM
54 minutes ago 4,259 Views 7 Comments
Meyler enjoyed a fine career in England.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Meyler enjoyed a fine career in England.
Image: Barrington Coombs

DAVID MEYLER HAS today announced his retirement from professional football due to an ongoing knee injury, with the Ireland midfielder bringing the curtain down on a 10-year career.

The 30-year-old said he had come to the decision ‘after a few hard days of thinking’ but ultimately ‘it’s the correct one’ after long-standing issues with his right knee. 

Meyler had been released by Reading at the end of last season having spent the second half of last term on loan at Coventry City. 

The Cork native, who also enjoyed spells with Sunderland and Hull City in English football, was capped 26 times by Ireland and also captained the national team on a number of occasions.

“After a few hard days of thinking I have decided to retire from playing professional football,” he said.

“The injuries I sustained to my right knee have eventually caught up with me and I am left with no other option.

It’s tough to take but I know deep down it’s the correct decision. I always knew this day would come but I never expected it to be so soon.

After moving to Sunderland from Cork City in 2008, Meyler enjoyed a couple of seasons in the Premier League with the Black Cats and then Hull, before he joined Reading in 2018.

During his time at Hull, Meyler started the 2014 FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve played with, every manager I’ve played for and of course the football clubs & fans I have represented. It’s been an incredible journey,” he added.

“Finally thank you to my wife Cally, my Dad, Mum and Sister for being so supportive through everything. You’ve helped a young boy live out his dreams. Thank you all for everything.”

