Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 22 July 2022
Advertisement

Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

The Moores family, who founded the Littlewoods retail empire, held a majority stake in the Anfield club for more than half a century.

By Press Association Friday 22 Jul 2022, 4:30 PM
55 minutes ago 945 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5823802
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER LIVERPOOL CHAIRMAN David Moores has died at the age of 76.

Moores, whose family founded the Littlewoods retail empire, was a lifelong Reds fan and served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 – his uncle Sir John twice held the same position at Everton in the 1960s and 1970s.

His wife of 39 years Marge died a few weeks ago.

The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool for more than half a century and after taking over he and chief executive Rick Parry oversaw the appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez, winning 10 major honours during his tenure including the Champions League in 2005.

However, in the pursuit of external investment to help develop a new ground Moores sold his controlling interest to Tom Hicks and George Gillett two years later.

It was a move which quickly turned sour with the Americans eventually forced out in a bitter boardroom battle after considerable fan opposition and bank RBS calling in a £237million loan resulted in a sale to New England Sports Ventures (who subsequently became current owners Fenway Sports Group).

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said a statement from the club.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish wrote on Twitter: “Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores.

“He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he did a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie