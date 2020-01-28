This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After eye-catching spell in Irish football, former Derry striker set for stint in League Two

David Parkhouse will be looking to build on a successful season in the League of Ireland.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 1:07 PM
By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 1:07 PM
David Parkhouse had a successful loan spell at Derry.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

SHEFFIELD UNITED YOUNGSTER David Parkhouse has joined Stevenage on loan, it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old striker will be staying with the club, who are currently bottom of League Two, for the remainder of the season.

Parkhouse’s long-term future remains uncertain, with his current deal with the Premier League club due to expire in the summer.

The Northern Ireland underage international, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades, spent the 2019 campaign on loan at Derry City.

Parkhouse enjoyed a successful spell with the Candystripes — he was one of the league’s top scorers with 11 goals, and finished the season with 19 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, earning him a PFAI Young Player of the Year nomination in the process.

Back in October, Parkhouse told The42: “The goal is to make sure that I have the best chance of becoming a professional footballer and having a career in the game, but at the minute, to be honest, I don’t know what’s happening. I know what I want to happen, I know I want to be a footballer and wherever’s going to get me the best opportunity, that’s where I want to be.”

The youngster’s impressive form subsequently saw him linked with a move to Celtic among others.

“David comes to us of the back of a very successful loan in a very tough league in Ireland. He is exactly the type of striker that thrives at Stevenage – honest, hard working, resilient, able to score and puts the team first,” Stevenage boss Graham Westley told reporters.

“I am thrilled to add his strengths to the mix. We have lacked goals and we are determined that our transfer window work will change that.”

Paul Fennessy
