Clifford brothers amongst Kerry and Limerick heroes back in club action this week

Local action begins for the All-Ireland winners.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,451 Views 5 Comments
David and Paudie Clifford lift the Sam Maguire.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVID AND PAUDIE Clifford are the headline acts from Kerry’s All-Ireland winning team in action next weekend as the club championship action begins in the Kingdom.

Seven days after helping Kerry lift the Sam Maguire in Croke Park, the Clifford brothers will be in action for their club Fossa next Sunday afternoon. They play their opening group game in the Junior Premier football championships against Listowel Emmets at Ballymacelligott.

The majority of Kerry’s All-Ireland winning team are not back in club championship action until the weekend of 6-7 August but it is understood that playing their opening game this weekend was a more suitable date for Fossa and their 2021 All-Star winning duo.

The other two Kerry players who will play club football this weekend after seeing game time in Croke Park last Sunday are goalkeeper Shane Ryan and defender Paul Murphy. The pair will be part of the Rathmore ranks for their intermediate group game against St Mary’s Cahersiveen.

Two members of Kerry’s extended senior panel will also feature for their clubs, Kilgarvan forward Donal O’Sullivan on Saturday night in the junior football action and Killarney Legion defender Cian Gammell on Sunday in an intermediate football tie.

Fresh from the completion of the All-Ireland hurling three-in-a-row nine days ago, Limerick’s dominant group of players commence their club hurling campaigns this week.

limerick-players-celebrate-after-the-game Limerick players celebrate their All-Ireland final win. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The flagship senior hurling championship begins on Thursday night with the marquee teams in Group 1. Dan and Tom Morrissey’s Ahane team will be up against Declan Hannon’s Adare.

On Saturday night the meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Doon is in line to feature Mike and Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan, Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan and Barry Murphy. The same evening sees Kilmallock and Patrickswell face off with Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Aaron Costello, Oisin O’Reilly, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane potentially involved, although star turn Cian Lynch is out injured.

The senior hurling Group 2 games will include Kyle Hayes playing for Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday night, while Barry Nash will be with South Liberties on Saturday and Colin Coughlan will play for Ballybrown.

In intermediate hurling, Nickie Quaid (Effin) and Sean Finn (Bruff) will be in opposition on Saturday, while David Reidy lines out for Dromin Athlacca the same day and Seamus Flanagan’s Feohanagh play on Sunday.

The junior hurling grade will include FGearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) and Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Mainster) playing in games on Saturday evening.

