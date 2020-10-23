BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

End of the road as ex-Wallabies captain Pocock calls time on rugby career

Australian great David Pocock is looking to the future after opting against a return to Japan.

By AFP Friday 23 Oct 2020, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,516 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5242486
Bowing out: David Pocock.
Image: Speed Media
Bowing out: David Pocock.
Bowing out: David Pocock.
Image: Speed Media

AUSTRALIAN GREAT DAVID Pocock has called time on his rugby career, opting against returning to Japan and the Panasonic Wild Knights to pursue his interest in conservation.

The 32-year-old flanker, considered a master of the breakdown, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but said it was not the reason for his decision.

“It’s been a tough decision, but it really feels like the right time to step away from playing rugby and move onto other things,” he told state broadcaster ABC.

“Author Rob Bell once said: ‘You can leave when it feels like a graduation, or you can hang in there and leave when it feels like a divorce.’

“I’m hoping it’s still going to feel like a graduation, but no doubt, like with any life transition, there’s going to be some challenges.”

Pocock quit international rugby after last year’s World Cup in Japan, pointing to the rise of young Australian back-rowers such as Liam Wright and Rob Valetini as part of his reason to retire.

He played for the ACT Brumbies and Western Force in Super Rugby between 2006 and 2019 before a swansong with the Wild Knights in Japan. 

A formidable ball-poacher and turnover specialist, he wore the green and gold of Australia for 11 years and was one of their stars at the 2011 World Cup and again in 2015, when they reached the final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think when you think back it’s often little moments with teammates or special times with family around games that really stand out,” he said.

Born in Zimbabwe, Pocock started playing rugby as an eight-year-old before his family fled the African nation and moved to Brisbane when Robert Mugabe’s government enforced radical land seizures.

He has long had an interest in conservation issues and said he planned to work on a project in Zimbabwe.

“It’s kind of regenerative agriculture meets community development and conservation,” he said. 

“We’re starting to make some progress with that and I’ll hopefully head over there once things settle a bit and get stuck in.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie