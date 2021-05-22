"I know he is a Ladies football referee as well and I think he was getting crossed over with rules at times'

TIPPERARY BOSS DAVID Power questioned whether the referee for their clash with Wicklow today had mixed up the rules of Gaelic football with the ladies’ equivalent, and also expressed his concerns about the new penalty rule.

Tipperary won the Division 3 tie by 2-12 to 1-12 but Power was left unhappy by some of the decisions made by referee Seamus Mulvihill.

“I thought the referee at times, you didn’t know what (decision) he was going to be making. I know he’s a ladies football referee as well, I think he was getting crossed over with rules at times.

“It’s a contact sport. From what I’m hearing from the stats lads, that wasn’t a penalty because we had (defensive) cover. That three points could be huge at the end of next weekend.”

Power joined the list of inter-county bosses who are not pleased with the new rule that sees a penalty awarded for a cynical foul near goal if the referee deems a goalscoring opportunity has been denied to a team.

Tipperary defender Jimmy Feehan was shown a black card for a foul in injury-time which resulted in the penalty that Wicklow’s Seanie Furlong netted from.

“Absolutely because it’s totally at the discretion of the referee. I would love to see the umpires and linesmen (involved), I know he went over to the linesman.

“The big thing with the penalty rule, it’s at the discretion of the referee, it’s not a rule. That is worrying. That could come in and lose very, very important games.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!