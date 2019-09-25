This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2011 All-Ireland minor winning manager takes over Tipp senior footballers

Eight years after that underage win, David Power takes charge of the senior team.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,449 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4814448
Tipperary manager David Power.
Image: James Crombie
Tipperary manager David Power.
Tipperary manager David Power.
Image: James Crombie

TIPPERARY HAVE TURNED to 2011 All-Ireland minor winning boss David Power to take over their county senior football team.

Power was ratified last night as the new manager at a meeting of the Tipperary county board, and has been given a two-year term. 

He takes over from Liam Kearns who was in charge for the past four campaigns, guiding Tipperary to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016 after a brilliant championship run and to the Division 3 league crown in 2017.

Power enjoyed great success with the Tipperary minor sides in winning two Munster titles (2011 and 2012) and a famous All-Ireland victory in 2011. He subsequently took charge of the Tipperary U21 team and last year was at the helm for the county U20 football side.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash native also served in charge of the Wexford senior football side in 2015 and 2016.

Power is to be joined on his management team by Charlie McGeever, the Clonmel Commercials Munster club winning boss in 2015, and Michael McGeehin, who previously coached Tipperary when Peter Creedon was manager. Dublin’s Paddy Christie and former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes are also notable additions to his backroom setup.

The 2019 season was a disappointing one for Tipperary as they suffered relegation to Division 3 in the league before bowing out in Munster at the hands of Limerick at the quarter-final stage and losing a Round 1 All-Ireland qualifier against Down.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

