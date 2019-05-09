This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 May, 2019
Ex-Huddersfield boss back in management in Germany

David Wagner will hope to revive Schalke’s fortunes after a disastrous season.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:06 PM
https://the42.ie/4627589
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Wagner left his role as Huddersfield boss back in January.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SCHALKE HAVE CONFIRMED David Wagner will take over as their new head coach from the 2019/20 season, with the former Huddersfield Town boss having signed a three-year contract.

Wagner’s hugely successful tenure at Huddersfield — which saw him gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and secure survival the following year — came to an end in January, the 47-year-old departing by mutual consent with the Terriers bottom of the table and doomed to relegation.

He will now return to management with Schalke, who sacked Domenico Tedesco as their head coach in March and are currently under the interim management of Huub Stevens.

The Gelsenkirchen club secured their Bundesliga status for another campaign last weekend, having endured a miserable season on the back of a second-place finish in 2017/18.

They will hope for an improvement in fortunes under Wagner, a former Schalke player who won the Uefa Cup with the club in 1997.

“I know from my own best experience as a player the strength that Schalke 04 can develop when the team, club and fans pull together,” said Wagner.

“To dive into this world again and help to change the current situation for the better – that is the biggest motivation for me to return to the Bundesliga.”

Prior to his stint at Huddersfield, Wagner worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, where he coached the club’s second team.

