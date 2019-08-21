This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea defender undergoing medical ahead of Roma switch

Italian international Davide Zappacosta is expected to join the Serie A side on a season-long loan deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 2:17 PM
Zappacosta during the Europa League final.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Zappacosta during the Europa League final.
Image: Bradley Collyer

DAVIDE ZAPPACOSTA HAS arrived at Roma to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a move from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old checked in for medical tests today and has been tipped to sign a season-long loan deal at Stadio Olimpico.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in August 2017 for a reported £23million but has failed to hold down a spot in the side.

He appeared 26 times in the Premier League during his first two campaigns at Stamford Bridge and has not been used by head coach Frank Lampard this season.

Zappacosta Source: Twitter/AS Roma

Lampard revealed last Friday he had not made a decision over Zappacosta’s future, with fellow right-back understudy Reece James currently sidelined by injury.

But the Italy international’s loan switch is close to going through and he is ready to make an impact at Roma. “I’m very excited,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I’ve missed Italy so much and I’m happy about coming back, even more to Rome, which is near my home. “I know the club and the fans and I know how much passion they put in. The team are very young and I think we can do well.”

