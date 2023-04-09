"You have to enjoy this... We can't wait for Galway!"

GOD BLESS THE intercounty managers that can win a game and crack a smile at the end of it.

On that score, Davy Burke has no worries. The youngest county manager in the game still has enough innocence with his 34 years to just admit that he is pleased his team ground out an exceptional win in the home of one of their greatest rivals.

Pretty? No. Impressive? Oh yes.

“It was class, it’s an absolutely brilliant feeling,” said Burke afterwards.

“When I met the lads first, Donie Smith would have told me in November that they’d be ready for Easter Sunday and the rivalry; I don’t know a huge amount about it but those boys know all about it.

“They were ready for Easter Sunday, so fair play to them. I’d say they were a bit disrespected during the week, we finished third in division 1 and didn’t matter at all by all accounts and our defensive record didn’t matter, nothing mattered.

“I’m sure our boys weren’t overly pleased with all the talk. If we were in a league final last weekend I’m sure we would have been knocking on the door as well, so we think we are a good competitive senior team and we showed that today.”

Advertisement

The singular most impressive aspect was the Roscommon defensive shape and how they applied themselves. Throughout the year, Mark McHugh has been a visible presence on the Rossies line and Burke is not shy about sharing out the coaching credits.

“Mark knows a lot about defending too and he has helped us big time in that regard,” he said.

“But his energy, Mark is going places as a coach, he’s infectious and has a top-class football mind. What a sweeper he was, we all know his brain. His football brain is his best attribute but his brain combined with his energy is hard beat.”

Onwards now to a Connacht semi-final in Hyde Park, against Galway.

“Class, back to the Hyde lads! A home semi-final in Connacht, what a game and it’s another 50-50 games. Let’s go, let’s do it,” finished Burke.

Invited to indulge himself with a bit of a moan about the performance of referee Noel Mooney, with free count 23-11 in favour of Roscommon, Kevin McStay passed up the opportunity.

“We never whinge, win, lose or draw,” the Mayo manager stated.

“And even some of those decisions, I was so far away from them, I couldn’t see them. Overall, we didn’t do enough, even though, I have to emphasise, we kept going to the bitter end.

“We fought hard, it was a tough finish. Roscommon were breathing hard as well at that stage. There was plenty of fight in us today, but it just didn’t happen for us.

“No excuses, no turnaround from the league, none of that nonsense. Roscommon were the better team on the day.”

Six weeks now to get themselves right. Seven, if the draw works out that way. You sense that Mayo might be better off in the shadows. It’s worth a try anyway.

“We will take a little time out now and regroup, the season is only in its’ infancy, I would suggest,” added McStay.

“We went into this morning as number three seeds and both teams leave as number three seeds. Other than the parochial rivalry between the two teams and furthering the Connacht championship ambitions.

“Other than that, nobody died. There is no end to anyone’s season, we get back up on the horse and go again.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by https://www.allianz.ie/Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.