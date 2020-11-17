BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 17 November 2020
'He couldn’t read a game': Fitzgerald hits back, says he feels 'sorry' for Loughnane

Fitzgerald was defending his position as he heads into another year with Wexford.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 12:35 PM
12 minutes ago 1,227 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5269672
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEXFORD MANAGER DAVY Fitzgerald has today hit back at fellow Clare man Ger Loughnane over criticism in the wake of his side’s Championship exit.

Wexford’s All-Ireland hurling campaign came to an end with the weekend 1-21 to 0-17 loss to the Banner.

In an interview with South East Radio today, Fitzgerald announced he is staying on for 2021. He admitted his Wexford side were ‘flat’ this year, but defended his position with stats on tackle count and other mitigating factors. When the pointed criticism directed his way from Loughnane’s Daily Star column was raised, Fitzgerald took aim at his former manager.

“I asked him to present the medals to the (Clare) team in 2013, he actually said to them that night he didn’t rate them a good team until they won a second one, which I thought was a very nasty thing to say to them.”

He added: “He actually couldn’t read a game. If you look at any of his articles, he can’t read the game, he doesn’t see what is going on.”

“But listen, he has to do what he has to do and if he is making a few quid from it, grand. But let’s just say, he wouldn’t be really up with what’s happening in the GAA world, in my view.”

Asked specifically to respond to the notion that an initial buzz around his appointment to a new team can wane over time, he points out that he won a league title in his final year with Clare before returning his aim to Loughnane.

“I don’t actually hate Ger Loughnane. I just feel sorry for him the way he is.

Every single week he is having a cut at someone. It’ll be me today and trust me, it’ll be someone else again in a few weeks, just look at the way he writes.”

As the interview wore on, Fitzgerald then took umbrage with his interviewer.

“I actually find this interview pretty unreal to tell you the truth. You’ve hit me with every hard question you can hit me with. I’d like to think that the three years before this year in Wexford have been pretty unreal.

“We’ve had a pandemic this year. We had club hurling and football and had to go play Championship afterwards…

“90% of Wexford people have been incredible. I’d like to think that is the way it will remain. Them players are absolutely incredible. They are a credit to their clubs and families. It is very important people don’t knock them.”

Read next:

