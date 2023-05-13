'I'm f**king going no place': Davy Fitz remains defiant after Waterford exit

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS no time for “one of the clowns from Clare” who he says was laughing down at him on the sideline during Waterford’s 12-point defeat.

It’s not the first occasion Fitzgerald has made claims against the Bannermen, adding that he’s well able for the criticism.

“I won’t take anything personal. I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m fucking going no place,” he said.

“You see one of the clowns there from Clare looking at me, laughing, and having a great time, that has no place. I hate that bullshit.

“I will 100% say to you now that I really hope Clare do as good as they can and bring silverware back.

“From a Waterford point of view, the respect I have for the (Clare) players is massive and I wish the players the best from all in Waterford.”

In a feisty sideline encounter, John Keenan red-carded a mentor from either side at the start of the second half after some exchanges going down the tunnel to the dressing rooms.

There was also a red card on the field for Calum Lyons in the first half, with Fitzgerald conceding the two yellows were “probably warranted if you go by the letter of the law”.

“It’s disappointing. The decision in the first half was the game. That was it, done and dusted so it was.

“If you look at the first half, we had 23 shots to their 15. We were well in control of the game. We had the chances.

“Once the sending-off came, we were in a bit of trouble. There was no comparison in the second half. Clare outhurled us and outplayed us in the second half, 110%.

“On our own side, we know we have one or two issues to sort out. We knew that after the Cork game.

“We know we’re going to get a bit of stick back at home and we deserve it and that’s fine but we’re not going to run from the issues.

“We know what they are, we’re going to deal with them, and we’re going to come back fighting. By the way in two weeks’ time, we won’t be turning up just to fulfil a fixture.”

When asked what those issues were, Fitzgerald replied: “That’s personal. That’s with us and I think that should remain with us no matter what the story is.”