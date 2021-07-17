Davy Fitzgerald: 'The way myself and my family have been treated is an absolute and utter disgrace'

WEXFORD BOSS DAVY Fitzgerald hit out at the treatement he and his family have received this year, in the wake of his side’s championship exit today.

Fitzgerald saw Wexford lose 2-25 to 2-22 in their qualifier against Clare in Semple Stadium as their 2021 season drew to a close.

He praised the spirit of his team in coming back in the second half before then launching into an impassioned speech where he criticised the ‘small buch of people that create problems’ in Clare.

“I’ll tell you something lads, I’ve experienced the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA. The way myself and my family have been treated is an absolute and utter disgrace. The way I felt all week, I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game to tell you the truth.

“I’ll put it to you like this – in Clare, the biggest problem we have is a small bunch of people that create problems. They think they’re helping and they’re not and I’m going to put it to you like this – very, very, very simply – I’m a simple person that loves GAA.

“I think I’m one of the most ever played for Clare GAA. My dad, who I’m extremely proud of, has done an unbelievable job. The amount of abuse and stick and criticism that he has taken, unwarranted, is not – not! – justified.

“And can I say to people, people have brothers and sisters, mams and dads. People have people that actually care about them and what people in the media in Clare have done is absolutely disgusting.

“What people on social media have done is disgusting. What one or two people – one or two clubs – have done, instead of looking at themselves and how they can make their teams better, they have tried to pull us into a place that we don’t need to be. The amount of support I have got from within 90% of Clare clubs is absolutely incredible. It is only the few who need to stop, need to stop, and need to work together.

Fitzgerald revealed he would be happy to make peace with Clare manager and his former All-Ireland winning team-mate Brian Lohan.

“People said to me, would you ever talk to Brian Lohan or any of this. I’ll tell you straight out, for the sake of Clare, 110% if someone got a meeting between me and Brian Lohan in the morning, I’d do it.

“I mightn’t like Brian Lohan and mightn’t have much time for him and the way he does stuff. He’d have the same for me. But we shouldn’t be at each other in Clare. If Clare are to succeed, they all need to be together. And I am saying it straight now, would I put it to bed? I’d stand up in the morning and I would go and talk to anyone, shake hands, and I’d put it to bed. I don’t want Clare to be fighting with each other. We need to have a good hard look at ourselves in Clare and stop that.

“Here the other night (Clare’s minor defeat), the first thing they’ll do is blame the county board for stuff. Easy target again. We need to stop that. I can see people that can get on keyboards and do stuff, have they ever gone down the field, have they ever worked with their clubs, have they ever done stuff. We need to get a grip in Clare and we need to work together.

“I’ll just bring it back, we all have families, we all have to get up in the morning and it hurts so much when your family is…but I am proud of my family. 99% of Clare people are incredible people. The clubs of Clare are incredible. The few people that are creating the trouble, stop. Just stop. And work together.

“I can tell you that me and my family will absolutely support Clare to the last, so we will. When I was a young lad growing up watching Fr Harry’s teams in the late 70s, I absolutely loved them and idolised them. My dream was to play for Clare and all I ever wanted to do was play for my own county. I loved them with all my heart. It is not right what’s being done, it is not right. A bit of respect and people stop their egos and working together is more important, and I would encourage that to anyone 110% to work together. I mean that, I would talk in the morning to end everything.

“I don’t want to talk about any more of that again, but there is lies and stuff that was said early on in the year that me and my family are very upset about. That will all come to roost very soon.”

Fitzgerald finished by saying, ‘I am finished now. I would like to thank ye for yere courtesy and thank ye for everything. I want to wish ye all the best.’

More to follow…