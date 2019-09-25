'Listen, my heart is torn': Davy Fitzgerald will decide future this week amid Galway rumours

Fitzgerald led Wexford to Leinster Championship success this year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS broken his silence after weeks of speculation linking the 48-year-old with the vacant managerial position at Galway.

The Wexford boss said he will make a decision on his future ‘in the next day or two’ on whether to stick with the Yellowbellies. Reports have suggested he could potentially succeed Micheál Donoghue and take over the 2017 All-Ireland winners.

Donoghue stood down from the Galway senior hurlers at the end of August and Fitzgerald has been heavily linked with the Tribesmen.

“Listen, I’ve to decide whether I’m staying in Wexford or not, that’s the most important question,” Fitzgerald said speaking to Midwest Sport on Wednesday.

“I’ve to get my own mind sorted and I’ll be doing that very soon. Very soon would be in the next day or two.”

Fitzgerald said he was conflicted on whether to remain with Wexford, who he led to Leinster Championship success this year, or move on after three years in charge.

“Listen, my heart is torn unreal there for the last number of weeks,” he said. “I think people appreciate it’s a massive-long drive down to Wexford.

“For me, it’s probably two and a half to three hours down and the same back. So that’s three or four nights a week.

“I’ve a very special bunch of boys down there so, that’s what’s taking me so long.”

On the rumours linking him with the vacant Galway position, he added: “The one thing I will say to you is, I haven’t talked to one person from Galway.”

