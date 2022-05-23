Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Davy Fitz: Tipperary people will be so disappointed with how they performed in Munster

He believes Colm Bonnar deserves more time as they transition to a new team.

By The42 Team Monday 23 May 2022, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,743 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5771305
Noel McGrath reacts after the game.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Noel McGrath reacts after the game.
Noel McGrath reacts after the game.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD INSISTS Colm Bonnar deserves more time at the helm in Tipperary after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish bottom of the Munster round-robin. 

The Premier lost four from four in the championship and the former All-Ireland winning manager believes they are well behind the other teams in the province as it stands. 

“My honest opinion is they are bit behind the rest of the Munster teams,” he said on the Sunday Game.

“In know they’re building and are in transition but I’d be disappointed with how they performed in the Munster championship. I think Tipperary people would be too. ”They were so far off the mark (against Cork).

Bonnar still has two years remaining on his term after this season and Fitzgerald says Tipperary should stick with him. They may yet be forced to play a relegation play-off if Kerry beat Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final. 

“Colm deserves another year to make sure he can get that team to gel better,” said the Clare man.

“But they’ve got to be tighter. I know it’s his first year move that ball short but there’s more intensity needed there, a bit more pace. It’s going to be a tough year or two ahead for them.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie