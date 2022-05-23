Davy Fitz: Tipperary people will be so disappointed with how they performed in Munster

DAVY FITZGERALD INSISTS Colm Bonnar deserves more time at the helm in Tipperary after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish bottom of the Munster round-robin.

The Premier lost four from four in the championship and the former All-Ireland winning manager believes they are well behind the other teams in the province as it stands.

“My honest opinion is they are bit behind the rest of the Munster teams,” he said on the Sunday Game.

Advertisement

“In know they’re building and are in transition but I’d be disappointed with how they performed in the Munster championship. I think Tipperary people would be too. ”They were so far off the mark (against Cork).

Bonnar still has two years remaining on his term after this season and Fitzgerald says Tipperary should stick with him. They may yet be forced to play a relegation play-off if Kerry beat Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

“Colm deserves another year to make sure he can get that team to gel better,” said the Clare man.

“But they’ve got to be tighter. I know it’s his first year move that ball short but there’s more intensity needed there, a bit more pace. It’s going to be a tough year or two ahead for them.”

@TipperaryGAA require a bit more intensity but the county should stick with Colm Bonnar, says Davy Fitzgerald #rtegaa #thesundaygame pic.twitter.com/EOzTudcvmA — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 22, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!