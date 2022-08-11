Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald celebrating a Munster championship win in 2011 during his previous spell as Waterford manager.

Davy Fitzgerald celebrating a Munster championship win in 2011 during his previous spell as Waterford manager.

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS been confirmed this evening as the new Waterford senior hurling manager.

Fitzgerald’s appointment was ratified at a specially-convened meeting of the Waterford county board and he succeeds Liam Cahill who departed the position last month.

The Clare All-Ireland winner returns to a role he previously filled in his first experience of senior intercounty hurling management.

It will mark his fourth role as a county senior hurling boss after Waterford (2008-11), Clare (2011-16) and Wexford (2016-21).

Advertisement

He has won All-Ireland, league, Munster and Leinster senior titles to date as a manager.

More to follow…