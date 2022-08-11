Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 August 2022
Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager

Fitzgerald is back in a role he previously filled between 2008 and 2011.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 8:34 PM
8 minutes ago 2,708 Views 8 Comments
Davy Fitzgerald celebrating a Munster championship win in 2011 during his previous spell as Waterford manager.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS been confirmed this evening as the new Waterford senior hurling manager.

Fitzgerald’s appointment was ratified at a specially-convened meeting of the Waterford county board and he succeeds Liam Cahill who departed the position last month.

The Clare All-Ireland winner returns to a role he previously filled in his first experience of senior intercounty hurling management.

It will mark his fourth role as a county senior hurling boss after Waterford (2008-11), Clare (2011-16) and Wexford (2016-21).

He has won All-Ireland, league, Munster and Leinster senior titles to date as a manager.

More to follow…

