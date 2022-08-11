Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS been confirmed this evening as the new Waterford senior hurling manager.
Fitzgerald’s appointment was ratified at a specially-convened meeting of the Waterford county board and he succeeds Liam Cahill who departed the position last month.
The Clare All-Ireland winner returns to a role he previously filled in his first experience of senior intercounty hurling management.
It will mark his fourth role as a county senior hurling boss after Waterford (2008-11), Clare (2011-16) and Wexford (2016-21).
He has won All-Ireland, league, Munster and Leinster senior titles to date as a manager.
More to follow…
