Davy's Waterford comeback: 'I started my inter-county career down there and we didn’t do too bad'

NEW WATERFORD MANAGER Davy Fitzgerald was impressed by the ‘thorough’ nature of the selection committee that approached him for the Deise position and is hoping to have a strong local influence as part of his management team.

Fitzgerald was last night ratified as the Waterford senior hurling boss on a two-year term with the option of a third.

He is planning to take his time before assembling a backroom team.

“There was a committee put together in Waterford, we got together and had a chat a number of days ago,” said Fitzgerald, speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

“I couldn’t believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting and they went into every detail. It was exciting because I love people asking me good hurling questions and from both sides was pretty much the same.

“We haven’t even looked at a backroom team yet. I want to take my time and make sure there’s a nice bit of Waterford involvement and get the best possible team I can together.

“The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want everything to get it as right as I possibly can.”

Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan, secretary Pat Flynn, former Waterford and Ballygunner star Fergal Hartley, and Nemeton TV CEO Irial Mac Murchú, formed the four-man selection committee in charge of finding the new manager.

Fitzgerald is filling a position that he has experience of, having previously been in charge between 2008 and 2011 in Waterford.

“The last time I went in I probably got to work with some of the greatest players Waterford ever had. The only thing was a few of them were coming to the end of their career.

“I started my inter-county [management] career down there and we didn’t do too bad. I’m looking forward to going back there and having a right cut at it again.”

The Clare native is looking forward to building on the work of his predecessor Liam Cahill.

“They are a really good bunch. You saw them in the league last year. Liam Cahill did a really good job over the past number of years, as did the previous managers.

“Their Munster championship record I would like to be better but I would be excited about working with a bunch like this. They are very enthusiastic.

“It’s very competitive out there. Limerick have set the bar. We saw Clare perform last year. Cork have new management. Liam [Cahill] has gone back in to Tipp. Munster will be pretty crazy next year.

“It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want. I’d like to think we’ll stand up toe-to-toe and give it a good shot with anyone.

“I have to go in and assess a few things but I’m really excited about the challenge.”

The move maintains Fitzgerald’s long record involved at senior inter-county level.

“I was lucky to have been [continuously] involved between playing and managing for over 30 years. Last year was a bit strange, not being involved with any fellas team at a high level.

“I got work with RTÉ on The Sunday Game, which was different. It was nice to have that change and see things from a different light. I certainly enjoyed my time in Cork [Camogie] anyway.”

