Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO Davy Fitzgerald.
# Fitz The Bill
Davy Fitzgerald names Waterford side for 2023 seasonal bow against Tipperary
The Fraher Field in Dungarvan hosts tomorrow night’s game.
51 minutes ago

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS unveiled his starting fifteen for Waterford’s 2023 seasonal bow tomorrow night.

The Deise face Tipperary in the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league, a game that marks the competitive start of Fitzgerald’s second spell in charge of Waterford.

From the team that featured at some stage in Waterford’s last championship appearance of 2022, their emphatic round-robin loss to Clare, there are six players named here in Mark Fitzgerald, Micheal Harney, Calum Lyons,  Shane McNulty, Neil Montgomery and DJ Foran.

Midfielder Paddy Leavey is the only player from club kingpins Ballygunner that is named to start here. 

The bench contains plenty of experience in the likes of Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

5. Micheal Harney (Bunmahon), 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 7. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

8. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 9. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Colin Dunford (Colligan), 12. Sean Walsh (Fouremilewater)

13. James Power (Clonea), 14. DJ Foran (Portlaw), 15. Billy Power (Clonea)

Subs

  • 16. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)
  • 17. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
  • 18. Cathrach Daly (Lismore) 
  • 19. Aaron Ryan (Fourmilewater)
  • 20. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)
  • 21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)
  • 22. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
  • 23. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
  • 24. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
  • 25. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
  • 26. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
