Davy Fitzgerald leading contender as Waterford board meeting called for tonight

IDAVY FITZGERALD IS the leading contender to be announced as the new Waterford senior hurling manager at a county board meeting that has been convened for tonight.

The meeting at Lawlor’s Hotel in Dungarvan has been called by the Waterford GAA executive, where they are set to reveal the successor to Liam Cahill in the Deise hotseat.

The four-man selection committee tasked with finding the manager have remained tight-lipped as they seek to first officially announce the news to the Waterford county board, with all indications pointing to Fitzgerald taking over.

County chairman Sean O’Regan, secretary Pat Flynn, former Waterford and Ballygunner star Fergal Hartley, and Nemeton TV CEO Irial Mac Murchú, are the panel in charge of finding the new manager.

Cahill stepped down last month after three seasons at the helm of Waterford and subsequently became manager in his native Tipperary. His spell featured a league title win this year, while they contested the All-Ireland and Munster hurling finals in 2020.

The potential appointment of Fitzgerald would occur in the week where he departed his post as coach of the Cork senior camogie team that lost last Sunday’s All-Ireland final narrowly to Kilkenny.

If appointed he would be taking over as Waterford senior hurling boss for the second time, notably replacing Justin McCarthy during the 2008 championship and steering the Deise to that year’s All-Ireland final where they lost heavily to Kilkenny.

Fitzgerald was in charge of Waterford for the following three campaigns as they contested the All-Ireland semi-final stage on each occasion, losing to Kilkenny (2009 and 2011) and Tipperary (2010), while they won the Munster hurling title in 2010.

The Sixmilebridge native then managed his home county Clare between 2012 and 2016, while he oversaw the fortunes of the Wexford senior hurlers between 2017 and 2021. The highlights of those spells saw him achieve All-Ireland glory with the Banner in 2013 and a league crown in 2016. He steered Wexford to Leinster senior hurling final success in 2019, ending a 15-year wait for that silverware.

Speculation is intensifying over the make-up of Fitzgerald’s potential backroom team with three-time All-Star and Waterford hurling great Tony Browne tipped to be involved in that instance. Browne played under Fitzgerald previously, while he was a selector this season under Cahill.