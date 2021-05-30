'You've got to stop' - Fitzgerald criticises media coverage of close contacts issue with Clare

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS criticised the media coverage of the story regarding Covid-19 cases in his Wexford squad and the close contacts which followed in Clare.

The Wexford hurling boss says he believes the matter to be now closed and insists that the HSE “answered their things” in relation to the procedures they used to investigate the matter.

Two Wexford players tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month in the days after their Division 1 clash with Clare. Two players in the Clare squad were later ruled out of National Hurling League action the following weekend after they were listed as close contacts.

The situation resulted in a row between both camps, as Clare manager Brian Lohan claimed the process was “unusual” and said there was “anger” among their set-up. The Wexford chairman Micheál Martin subsequently described Lohan’s comments as “outrageous” and said that it was the HSE who designated the players in the Clare panel as close contacts.

“The fact that you [the media] make so much out of it is pretty unreal,” Fitzgerald told RTÉ’s Sunday Sport following his side’s 10-point defeat to Kilkenny in their rescheduled Division 1 tie.

The game was supposed to take place last weekend but was postponed after a third Covid-19 case was confirmed in the Wexford squad.

“I suppose you have to do your job but I’m a hurling man and I love the game and we’ll do our best at Wexford. I think the HSE have answered their things and that’s important.

“I think from your side of view you’ve got to stop. We need to get back to hurling and everyone does. That’s all we’re interested in doing.

“From my point of view there’s a lot more made out of stuff than needs to be – that’s being honest. We just need to get out and hurl.

“Let the HSE get out and do their job and that’s it – end of story.”

