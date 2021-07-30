Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Wexford boss

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as Wexford senior hurling coach.

The Clare man had five years in charge of the county, leading the Yellowbellies to their first provincial title in a decade in a half in 2019.

“I have informed the County Board that I will not be in a position to continue in my role as Bainisteoir of the Wexford Senior Hurling team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement this morning.

“The main reason for this is down to the six-hour round trip from my home in Sixmilebridge, which I have done for the last five years.

“I have never felt closer or happier with any team in all my years coaching and I thoroughly enjoyed every second of my five years in Wexford. It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to have worked with every one of the players during my time in Wexford. There were ups and downs, highs and lows, as is the nature of sport, all of which was experienced with a sense of collective pride and enjoyment.

“To the players, county board, clubs and people of Wexford, I wish to thank each and every one of you for playing no small part in every enjoyable second of the journey. From the first meeting in Gorey in October 2016 to last Saturday week in Thurles you have all made me feel so welcome, supported and proud to be involved with Wexford.

“On behalf of myself and my backroom team I wish to thank everyone associated with Wexford GAA for everything over the last five years and I wish you all the very best for the future. Le Croí agus Lámh, Davy.”

