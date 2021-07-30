Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Wexford boss

The Sixmilebridge man says the long commute is the main factor in the decision.

By Adrian Russell Friday 30 Jul 2021, 10:31 AM
24 minutes ago 9,182 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5510264
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as Wexford senior hurling coach. 

The Clare man had five years in charge of the county, leading the Yellowbellies to their first provincial title in a decade in a half in 2019. 

“I have informed the County Board that I will not be in a position to continue in my role as Bainisteoir of the Wexford Senior Hurling team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement this morning. 

“The main reason for this is down to the six-hour round trip from my home in Sixmilebridge, which I have done for the last five years.

“I have never felt closer or happier with any team in all my years coaching and I thoroughly enjoyed every second of my five years in Wexford. It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to have worked with every one of the players during my time in Wexford. There were ups and downs, highs and lows, as is the nature of sport, all of which was experienced with a sense of collective pride and enjoyment.

“To the players, county board, clubs and people of Wexford, I wish to thank each and every one of you for playing no small part in every enjoyable second of the journey. From the first meeting in Gorey in October 2016 to last Saturday week in Thurles you have all made me feel so welcome, supported and proud to be involved with Wexford.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“On behalf of myself and my backroom team I wish to thank everyone associated with Wexford GAA for everything over the last five years and I wish you all the very best for the future. Le Croí agus Lámh, Davy.”

More to follow 

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie