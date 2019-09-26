This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford announce reappointment of Davy Fitzgerald on two-year term

The Clare native is going nowhere.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 8:20 PM
24 minutes ago 3,981 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4826728

WEXFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED that Davy Fitzgerald has agreed to stay in charge of the senior hurling team for a further two years.

davy-fitzgerald-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Davy Fitzgerald celebrates their Leinster final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Clare native had been mulling over his future following their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary, but the county board have confirmed he’ll be back on the sideline in 2020.  

“We are delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald is reappointed on a two-year term as our senior hurling manager,” said a brief Wexford statement.

“Great progress has been made under his direction and we look forward to the journey ahead. Loch Garman Abú!”

Fitzgerald has been over Wexford for the past three seasons, leading the county to a famous Leinster title victory last summer. His lengthy commute from Sixmilebridge to Ferns was cited as the major reason he was considering finishing up.

The All-Ireland winning player and manager was heavily linked to the vacant Galway job in recent weeks following Micheál Donoghue’s departure.

“I’ve to decide whether I’m staying in Wexford or not, that’s the most important question,” Fitzgerald remarked on Wednesday. “I’ve to get my own mind sorted and I’ll be doing that very soon.”

Fitzgerald’s decision to remain in Wexford is a major boost for the Model County, who had eight players nominated for 2019 All-Stars – their highest representation since 1996.

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

