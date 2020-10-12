BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 October 2020
'It'll be good for him' - Canning backs All-Ireland winning team-mate to thrive with Westmeath

Davy Glennon recently declared for the Leinster county through the parental rule.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 12 Oct 2020, 5:19 PM
59 minutes ago 1,865 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5230896
Davy Glennon in action for Galway in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Davy Glennon in action for Galway in 2018.
Davy Glennon in action for Galway in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOE CANNING IS confident that his former Galway team-mate Davy Glennon will make a positive impact as he joins the Westmeath hurlers.

Glennon, who was part of the Galway squad who won the 2017 All-Ireland title, was left off the county panel earlier this year.

News of his move was reported in recent days before the Mullagh forward released a statement confirming that he qualifies to declare for Westmeath through the parental rule.

“I still have a lot of hurling in me and inter-county is obviously the highest level you can play,” said the 29-year-old who added that he holds no ill-feeling towards Galway about how that chapter of his career came to an end.

He added that the documentation regarding his transfer is with Croke Park and that he will have to wait to hear whether he will be eligible to line out in the Joe McDonagh Cup, or have to wait until next year.

As a former team-mate, Canning wishes his friend well and thinks Westmeath will be a good fit for him

“Yeah, he’s gone to Westmeath,” the Portumna man said.

“He’s not with us in Galway anymore and the opportunity came up and, sure, why not? He himself, I think, wants to stay playing at high level and the opportunity is there with Westmeath.

“With Noel (Larkin) there as well, Noel was involved with us in Galway and was our coach in 2014 with Portumna when my brother Frank was manager, they get on very well and know each other very well. So that was a kind of a nice connection for Davy as well. Yeah, best of luck to him, hopefully it works out for him.

“I suppose it’s not too far either for him. With the motorway now it’s only 45 minutes, an hour down the road. He’ll enjoy it.

“I think it’ll be good for him. Westmeath have got a good hurler in Davy.”

Joe Canning was speaking at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the senior hurling Championship and U20 hurling championship

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

